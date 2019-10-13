DROZDOV, Eric O. (Age 43) Eric passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on October 1, 2019 from ALS. He was born September 26, 1976 and raised in Spokane, WA. He graduated from Valley Christian School in 1995 as Valedictorian. He went on to attend Seattle Pacific University and achieved a degree in electrical engineering and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1999. He spent his career working for Allied Telesis in Bothell, WA. Eric traveled the world and especially enjoyed hiking in Europe, New Zealand, Australia, and Peru, among other places. Family was always so important for Eric, especially when it meant coming home to mom's cooking for the holidays. Eric loved being the uncle that always gave books and educational games to his nieces and nephews. Eric's bravery throughout all of his medical difficulties stood out as a witness to all his caregivers, doctors, and medical personnel. He is survived by his parents, Ed and Pam Drozdov; brother Brian and wife Julie; sister Tiffany Hemphill; and brother Kevin and wife Chelea. He has six nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be at Valley Bible Church, 3021 S. Sullivan Rd., Spokane Valley, WA at 11:00 am on October 19, 2019.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019