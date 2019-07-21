BERGIN, Eric Stephen "Rico" September 13, 1993 - June 24, 2019 Eric was a sweet, sensitive, talented, kind and gentle soul who put on a brave face and quietly played the lousy hand that this life had dealt to him. There are no words to express our grief. Our only comfort is the hope that he is no longer suffering. The family will host a memorial gathering, with food, drink music and memories on Sunday, July 28th at Camp Caro Lodge, located at 625 South Sargent Road, Spokane Valley, WA, beginning at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers/cards, please consider donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or Wishing Star Foundation.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 21, 2019