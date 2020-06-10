HAGGERTY, Erik Todd Erik Todd Haggerty passed peacefully on February 22nd, 2020. He was under the care of Hospice House South in Spokane, Washington. He succumbed to inoperable lung cancer at fifty-five years old. Erik Haggerty was born in Boston, MA, at Beth Hospital on June fourth, 1964 to James and Nancy Haggerty. He was raised and attended schools in Plattsburgh, New York on Lake Champlain. It quickly became a favorite place of his, as Erik loved picnics at the lake, swimming, skating and skiing. Erik, four years his senior, tolerated Jesse as only a big brother could as Jesse chased his big brother around, using his matchboxes and tousling with him on occasion. Erik moved to Spokane with his grandmother Marge Hooper Haggerty to start a new chapter in his life when he was nineteen. He attended college and worked in a music shop for a time. Erik played the saxophone and guitar and had a love for music. He had a particular fondness for the Beatles. Erik was an avid reader, a fan of old movies and a prolific writer, writing within his diary and letters. He found a sense of belonging in Spokane and remained there for the rest of his life. Erik was predeceased by his lifetime companion, (by ten days) Denise Nelson. He is survived by his daughter Emma Rose, whom he was very proud of, and his mother Nancy Zahn, brother Jesse Zahn and sister Megan Ryan. Erik struggled with mental illness, drug and alcohol abuse throughout his life; but he was also a strong and amazing person. He had stubbornness in life and love for Denise which helped him survive. He is finally free and at rest; he is deeply missed and remains in our hearts and thoughts. Please say a prayer for Erik and keep him in your heart. Donations in memory of Eric can be made to the House of Charity at https://www.cceasternwa.org/house-of-charity; they were there time after time for him.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 10, 2020.