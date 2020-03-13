Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erika M. WRIGHT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WRIGHT, Erika M. February 23, 1929 - March 7, 2020 Erika was born on February 23, 1929 in the town of Deutsch, East Germany/ Poland to Willi Zeimer and Margarethe (Will) Zeimer. The Lord called Erika home to be with Him on the morning of March 7th, 2020. Erika was married to the late RC Wright, Sr for over 71 years. She loved children and was involved at church for many years with the AWANA ministries and teaching Sunday school. Erika was a full time stay at home mom to six children and was a wonderful mother. She was the rock of our family and her grandchildren were the light of her life. Erika is survived by her six children, Larry Wright and wife, Sandy; Elma Turner; Beate Olivas and husband, Robert; Randy Wright and wife, Julie; Anita Wright; and RC Wright, Jr. and wife, Kym; 10 grandchildren, Brannon Wright, Mathew Wright, Lynette Wilton, Eli Olivas, Sarah Ramirez, Amy Wright, Ashley Mayo, RC Wright III, Ben Wright, and Katie Wright; 17 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Astrid Helwigher of Germany. She was preceded in death by her husband, RC Wright, Sr in March 2019. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her children and grandchildren. Her memorial service will be held at Medical Lake Community Church on Monday, March 16th at 11:00am.

