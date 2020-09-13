SANDERS, Erin Louis, Jr. Erin Louis "Sandy" Sanders, Jr., aka Buddy, left earth to meet our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 26, 2020 at the Spokane VA Hospital Care Center. Sandy was born in Knoxville, TN on February 15, 1940. He was a husband, father, brother, grandfather, and Air Force Veteran. His patriotic duty was all served overseas in Europe including three combat tours in Vietnam. He and his military partner, "Country", were among the first and watched as American soldiers arrived. He is loved and survived by his wife, Jacqueline L. (Withers) Sanders; children, Robert R. Van Halder, Jr. (wife Linda), daughter, Jeannie L. Sanders (husband Andy Drouhard), son Terry Sanders, daughter Jamie Sanders (Adam Duvanich); and two brothers, Jimmy Sanders (wife Rosa), and Rusty Sanders (wife Debbie). Sandy is also survived by beloved nephew Clay Sanders (Tambra), and niece Heather Allen (husband-Artie); grandchildren Sarah Van Halder, P. Jason Ochoa, Melissa Ochoa Wikum, Alexandria Mc Une (Van Halder), Taylor Van Halder, Christian Hammer (Sanders), Jordyn Sanders, and Liam Duvanich-Sanders; great-grandchildren Triston Ochoa, McKenzie Wikum, and Korra Hammer. Sandy is preceded in death by his parents Erin and Dorothy (Rimmer) Sanders, and his brother, Dick Sanders. Sandy loved to fish, boat, golf, hunt, guide hunt and watch old Westerns. Sandy will be interred at the VA National Cemetery in Medical Lake. In lieu of flowers, donations can me made to the Spokane VA Care Center.



