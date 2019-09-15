Spokesman-Review Obituaries
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
Erma Lee RIESE

RIESE, Erma Lee Erma Lee Riese passed away peacefully Friday, September 6, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. Born June 27, 1926 to parents John Berry and Erma Griffith in Mill Valley, California, Erma graduated from high school and then met and married her husband Donald Riese, Valentine's Day in 1946. Erma had been a bank teller for many years at Bank of America in Millwood, WA. She also was the publisher and editor for the Rock Rollers Magazine and a photographer, along with her husband Don, for the National Stock Car Racing clubs. Erma's favorite past times included rock hounding, being an active member in the Gem & Mineral Club, watching the 49ers, listening to music and growing lots of flowers. Erma was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Riese. Erma is survived by her three sons Curtis, Eric and Donald, three grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. A Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 18, 3:00 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 North Pines Road in Spokane Valley, and a Graveside service Thursday, September 19, 1:30 p.m. at the Chewelah Memorial Cemetery, along U.S. 395 and Indian Ridge Road. To leave condolences for the family, visit Hennesseyvalley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 15, 2019
