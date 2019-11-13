|
STECHER, Erna Esther (Sprecher) Erna Esther (Sprecher) Stecher passed away October 25, 2019, at the age of 90. Erna was born February 22, 1929 in Mott, ND, to Jacob and Hulda (Wutzke) Butlman. She was the second youngest in her family. Erna met her husband of over 50 years, Ernest Sprecher, at a dance. They were married in a triple wedding with Ernie's sister Esther and Edwin Hintz, and brother Elmer and Florence Sprecher on November 9, 1946, in Milltown, MT. Their son, Dale G. Sprecher was born in Missoula on October 5, 1947. Their family moved to Richland, WA, and then to Spokane, WA. Erna worked for Carnation as a cost accountant and retired as a bookkeeper from Schindler's Orthopedic & Prosthetic. Erna loved and taught classes in her ceramic shop. She took Bob Ross painting classes and became quite a good artist. After Ernie's passing, Erna married Jim Stecher on April 7, 2001. Erna and Jim enjoyed traveling together, especially on their honeymoon to Hawaii. Erna is preceded in death by both Ernest and Jim, three sisters: Dorothy, Hulda and Elsie; four brothers; Art, Oscar, Jake and Edwin. Erna is survived by her son, Dale (K Marie); three grandsons: Mark (Kate), Douglas (Andrea), Scott (Ambrosia); five grandchildren: Justin, Emma, Ian, Zoey and Kyler; her sister, Arlene (Eddy) Ang. We would like to thank Pineridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center for caring for Erna after her stroke in January 2015. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 17th at 1:00 pm at Community of Christ, 11515 E. Broadway, Spokane Valley, WA. Seventy Claude Duty and Elder Sandy Decker are in charge of the service. Online condolences may be expressed at hazenjaegervalley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 13, 2019