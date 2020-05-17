Ernest Leo PREEDY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PREEDY, Ernest Leo Ernest Leo Preedy was born May 16, 1931 in Sublette, Kansas. Ernie passed away peacefully Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Spokane, Washington. He is survived by his wife, Janice MacQuarrie Preedy; daugh-ter Gail (Tom) Miller; son David (Natalie) Preedy; and his brother Mel Preedy; grandchildren, Justin (Ashley) Preedy, Chelsea (Josh) Norman, Tyler, Ava; and great-grandchildren Jack, Noland, and Emma. He was preceded in death by his parents, Evert and Maude (Lindeman) Preedy, and brothers, Cloyce and Dale Preedy. It's very probable that he is getting in his golf cart, grabbing his daily 'mocha' in one hand and holding his 'short-handled dust mop', (Mac, the Scottie dog), by his side, as he tootles down the road to the mailbox to get a letter from his 'lover', Jan! May God Bless you, Dad, 'til we all meet again. Memorial gifts may be made to Alzheimer's Association, UGM (Union Gospel Mission) or a charity of your choice. To read more about Ernie's adventures and life, share memories of Ernie and leave condolences for the family, visit the link at: www.hennesseyvalley.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 926-2423
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved