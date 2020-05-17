PREEDY, Ernest Leo Ernest Leo Preedy was born May 16, 1931 in Sublette, Kansas. Ernie passed away peacefully Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Spokane, Washington. He is survived by his wife, Janice MacQuarrie Preedy; daugh-ter Gail (Tom) Miller; son David (Natalie) Preedy; and his brother Mel Preedy; grandchildren, Justin (Ashley) Preedy, Chelsea (Josh) Norman, Tyler, Ava; and great-grandchildren Jack, Noland, and Emma. He was preceded in death by his parents, Evert and Maude (Lindeman) Preedy, and brothers, Cloyce and Dale Preedy. It's very probable that he is getting in his golf cart, grabbing his daily 'mocha' in one hand and holding his 'short-handled dust mop', (Mac, the Scottie dog), by his side, as he tootles down the road to the mailbox to get a letter from his 'lover', Jan! May God Bless you, Dad, 'til we all meet again. Memorial gifts may be made to Alzheimer's Association, UGM (Union Gospel Mission) or a charity of your choice. To read more about Ernie's adventures and life, share memories of Ernie and leave condolences for the family, visit the link at: www.hennesseyvalley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 17, 2020.