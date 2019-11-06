|
LEWIS, Ernest "Ernie" Ernest "Ernie" Lewis, went to Heaven peacefully at his home on October 30, 2019 on the property where he was born. He was the youngest child of 14, born to Bert and Tera (Pease) Lewis on November 25, 1943. He is survived by his wife and life partner, Marilou, two children, Andrea Russell and Katrina (Arlon) Daily along with his beloved grandchild and light of his life Abigail Daily. He loved his dog Potters who was with him when he passed. Ernie graduated from Rogers High School in 1962. He started his career working for the railroad at Western Fruit that became Burlington Northern Railroad. After he left the railroad he worked for School District 81. Services will be at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home, Friday, November 8, 2019 at 9:30am with interment to follow at Fairmount Memorial Park. There will be a reception following the services at 11:30am at the Eagles Aerie 2, 6410 North Lidgerwood, Spokane, WA 99208.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 6, 2019