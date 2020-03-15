Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest R. "Ernie" MIDKIFF. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MIDKIFF, Ernest Ernest R. (Ernie) Midkiff, born in Trinidad, Colorado on August 20th, 1943 to William Midkiff and Fedilia Ortiz. He passed away on February 13th, 2020 in Spokane, WA. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Ann Potter; his brother Charles Midkiff; and his wife Jean Midkiff. He is survived by his son Bill Purcell and his wife Myrna; and three stepsons Sandford (Mick) Purcell and wife Lonnie, Anthony Purcell, Danny Purcell and his partner Janet; nine grandkids and 21 great-grandkids. Ernie served in the Army for over nine years and the Reserves for over five years. A memorial service will be held at Journey Church (4224 E. 4th Ave) in Spokane, on March 21st at 1:00 pm.

