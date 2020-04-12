Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Wayne SHEETS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SHEETS, Ernest Wayne Ernest Wayne Sheets passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4th. Born in Buladean, North Carolina on September 5th, 1939 to Frances and Walter Sheets. After spending his early years in North Carolina and Tennessee he moved to Baltimore, Maryland where he joined the Air Force. While Stationed at Fairchild Air Force base, he met and later married his wife of 56 years, Sharon Oster. They moved to Hermosa Beach, California where he worked as an aircraft mechanic for Continental Airlines. After seven years in Torrance, California they transferred with their two children to Seattle, Washington. He retired as an aircraft lead mechanic for Alaska Airlines. In 2002, they moved to Spokane to care for Sharon's mother. He was active in the Spokane Valley Eagles, where he was a Trustee for several years. He loved to hunt, fish, paint and play the guitar. After being tricked into singing country karaoke with good friends, found that he loved it. Country music and Merle Haggard being his favorites. He is survived by his wife Sharon; his daughter Brenda; son Steve and his daughter-in-law Mandy; his three grandsons, Aaron, Trevor and Cody; his brothers, James and Douglas and their families in Shreveport, Louisiana. The family wishes to thank the VA Hospice staff and Dr. Thai for the wonderful care he received.

