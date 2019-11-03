Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernestine Isadora (McMillan) HILTON. View Sign Service Information Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney 1632 W 1st St. Cheney , WA 99004 (509)-235-2992 Send Flowers Obituary

HILTON, Ernestine Isadora (McMillan Ernestine Isadora McMillan Hilton, age 99, died on October 27, 2019, at her home in Cheney surrounded by loved ones. She was born February 20, 1920, in Asotin, Washington to Myrtle Mae (Marks) and Ernest McMillan. She was the eldest of four children. Ernestine married the love of her life, Earl Laverne Hilton in 1942. Together they raised their four children: Earl Laverne Jr., Nancy Louise, Richard Lester, and Jerold Lauren. Her eldest son, Earl Jr. tragically died in a plane crash in 1981. She has six grandchildren: Earl Hilton III, Lance Odell, Erin Hilton, Daniel Hilton, Shawn Odell, and Alison Laselle. She is also blessed with 13 great-grandchildren. Ernestine taught school in Spangle, Washington and was the first woman on the Cheney School Board where she served for 12 years. She had a long career as an activist and lobbyist for children and education, including; President of Washington State School Directors and President of Washington State PTA. She also served on the National PTA Executive Committee, the National PTA-NEA Joint Committee, the Eastern Washington University Advisory Council on Teacher Education, the National Committee for Gifted Children and the National Committee for Children's Television where she saw the conception of Sesame Street. As a result of her work in education, she was listed in Who's Who in American for 1964, Who's Who in American Women in 1970 and the Women of the World in 1972. After retiring from a long career in education, Ernestine and Earl spent time on the Oregon coast where she wrote her memories, two of which have been published; Once Upon a Green Meadow, and Green Meadow Girl. These books chronicle her early life growing up on a scabland farm near Cheney during the great depression and World War II years. Ernestine will be remembered for her enthusiastic curiosity and love which illuminated the lives of all that knew her. She showed us what could be, how we could flourish, and what a well-lived life looked like. Her energy and spirit will live on in us her descendants and admirers. Her family wishes to thank all the wonderful employees at Cheney Care Center\Assisted Living and Hospice Care of Spokane for making her final days comfortable. Donations may be sent in her honor to Cheney Historical Museum, PO Box 457, Cheney, WA 99004. CHENEY FUNERAL CHAPEL, CHENEY, WA. Online guest book at

