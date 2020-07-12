1/1
Ervin "Erv" BENDEWALD
BENDEWALD, Ervin "Erv" (Age 97) Erv was born in Vananda, Montana, May 3, 1923, one of 10 children. He passed away July 7, 2020 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Denny Young. The family brought him home in May from a nursing facility, so he could be with his loving family. He was a life-long cattle rancher in the Spokane Valley and a prominent fixture at the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene livestock yards. He was a member of Morgan Acres Community Church, and his love for Jesus was steadfast and unwavering. His two surviving siblings are Esther Nelson of Spokane Valley, and Vera Williams of Santa Rosa, California. Erv is survived by his 6 children, Sherrie Stradley (Bob), Beckie Williams, Danalee Stern (Ed), Linda Young (Denny), Doug Bendewald (Judy), and Denise Sutton (Paco). He also leaves behind 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandsons. Dad was blessed to be cared for by his caregiver, Mikayla. She touched his heart. Our family will be forever grateful to her. His celebration of life will be held in Montana at the family homestead in the fall. Memorial contributions may be made to Morgan Acres Community Church, 7319 N. Regal Street Spokane, Washington 99217. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Spokane Cremation & Funeral Service.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 12, 2020.
