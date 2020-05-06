MASTIN, Ervin "Nick" (Age 78) Ervin (Nick) Mastin, 78, of Spokane, Washington went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He passed away while staying at Providence St. Joseph Care Center. Ervin was born September 25, 1941 in Chattanooga, TN to the late Harvey (Pick) and Lucille Mastin. He was a graduate of Howard High School where he and his brothers were legends in all sports. After graduating from Howard High, Ervin attended TSU where he played baseball. The family relocated to Lorain, Ohio where he worked for Ford Motor Company. Ervin soon relocated to Spokane Washington where he worked at Kaiser Trentwood for 29 years, until his retirement. In his leisure time, Ervin enjoyed his "true love," playing softball for several teams over the years. He was a BEAST in the game, feared by many teams!!! He was respected by his peers and thought highly of by his teammates. He loved to reminiscence about them until his passing. We will miss his many jokes, jovial nature, and contagious smile. Ervin was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey (Pick) and Lucille Mastin; and siblings, Dorothy Mae Williams, James (Bubba) Mastin, Raymond Mastin, Harold Mastin, Charles (Goat) Mastin, and Beverly Norwood. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 27 years, Robin Mastin (Spokane, Washington); children, Tony (Sonja) Mastin, Christopher (Kim) Mastin, and Meghan(Jeremy) Mastin-Blauert; 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; brothers, Theodore (Trina) Mastin and Arthur (Jennifer) Mastin of Lorain Ohio; sister-in-law, Willie Mae Mastin of Las Vegas, Nevada; and a host of very loved nieces and nephews and cousins. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date which will be accounted.



