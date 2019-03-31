Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ervin SLY. View Sign

SLY, Ervin (Age 97) Passed away February 18, 2019. He was born in Idaho, graduated from Clarkston High School, spent his working years as an electronics repairman. Ervin was one of the founders of The HASSIE Club, Spokane WA, serving as its first President; he enjoyed restoring and collecting antique autos all his life. In 1962 he moved from Spokane to Los Angeles, and in 1988 moved to Nipomo. He entered into all his hobbies with active enthusiasm: ham radio, lapidary club, square dancing, ballroom dancing, and he was a Volunteer Delivery Driver for Meals on Wheels Sr. Nutrition Program for 25 years, eating lunch every day with his friends at Nipomo Sr. Center. The last year-and-half Ervin endeared himself to staff and residents of Santa Maria Terrace Senior Living in Santa Maria. Ervin had pledged his temporal bones for ear research to the House Ear Institute in Los Angeles; Dr. House performed surgery on Ervin's ears in 1965 for hearing loss he'd had since a childhood illness. Ervin is survived by two sons, Keith and Craig; two daughters, Jeanette and Diane; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, brothers Donald (d. Korea) and Raymond, and sisters Maxine and Carole. Burial will be at sea off San Luis Obispo County in Morro Bay. Memorial donations can be made to Neurotology & House Histologic Temporal Bone Laboratory of

SLY, Ervin (Age 97) Passed away February 18, 2019. He was born in Idaho, graduated from Clarkston High School, spent his working years as an electronics repairman. Ervin was one of the founders of The HASSIE Club, Spokane WA, serving as its first President; he enjoyed restoring and collecting antique autos all his life. In 1962 he moved from Spokane to Los Angeles, and in 1988 moved to Nipomo. He entered into all his hobbies with active enthusiasm: ham radio, lapidary club, square dancing, ballroom dancing, and he was a Volunteer Delivery Driver for Meals on Wheels Sr. Nutrition Program for 25 years, eating lunch every day with his friends at Nipomo Sr. Center. The last year-and-half Ervin endeared himself to staff and residents of Santa Maria Terrace Senior Living in Santa Maria. Ervin had pledged his temporal bones for ear research to the House Ear Institute in Los Angeles; Dr. House performed surgery on Ervin's ears in 1965 for hearing loss he'd had since a childhood illness. Ervin is survived by two sons, Keith and Craig; two daughters, Jeanette and Diane; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, brothers Donald (d. Korea) and Raymond, and sisters Maxine and Carole. Burial will be at sea off San Luis Obispo County in Morro Bay. Memorial donations can be made to Neurotology & House Histologic Temporal Bone Laboratory of UCLA , 1000 Veteran Ave., Rehabilitation Center, Room 3228, Los Angeles, CA 90095. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites UCLA Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close