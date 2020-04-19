Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esequiel "Zeke" CISNEROS. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

CISNEROS, Esequiel "Zeke" Esequiel (Zeke) Cisneros was born in Harlingen, Texas on March 11, 1956 to his parents Ruperto and Anita Cisneros. After contracting the COVID-19 virus Esequiel became critically ill and was placed in the Intensive Care Unit at a local hospital. Esequiel went to be with the Lord on April 13, 2020 at 9:08 pm at the age of sixty-four. The virus quickly devastated Esequiel's body and his family is thankful that he is no longer in pain. Esequiel was the youngest of five siblings and was very loved. As a child his family moved from Texas to California. Esequiel loved to learn and was always reading or writing. While in California Esequiel graduated from Oxnard High School and went on to study at Ventura College. In 1976 Esequiel joined the Air Force, he was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana. During his time in the Air Force Esequiel practiced as a Dental Specialist. While in the Air Force Esequiel met and married his first wife, Janelle Byrne. In 1978 the couple welcomed their son Gabrial Cisneros into the world. Shortly after Gabrial was born Esequiel moved to Idaho. While Esequiel and his son were not always together Esequiel carried Gabrial with him and he was always close to his heart. While in Idaho Esequiel attended North Idaho College where he received his Nursing License. Esequiel worked as a nurse in both Idaho and Washington for the last thirty-two years. He helped many people during his career and had a special relationship with his patients. Esequiel was a hardworking, compassionate and caring nurse. He was known to always make patients and staff laugh and smile. On April 15, 1995 Esequiel married the love of his life, Brenda Peterson. The couple lived in Idaho while Esequiel helped raise his two stepchildren, Angie Monroe and David Kimball. In 2001 Esequiel and Brenda moved to Medical Lake, Washington. Esequiel and Brenda were married for the last twenty-five years. It was clear that Esequiel loved Brenda more than anything in this world. He cherished their time together and would do anything to make sure she was cared for. The feeling was mutual, and they share a love like no other. Esequiel was a fun man he always made sure to smile even in the hardest times. Esequiel was a generous person and always loved caring for others. Esequiel is missed by his family and our world will not be the same without him in it. Esequiel is survived by his wife, Brenda Cisneros and his brother, Rupert Cisneros, sisters, Becky Searfoss, and Maria Tejeda. Esequiel leaves behind three children, Gabrial Cisneros, Angie Monroe (Dale Stewart) and David Kimball (Liz Gonzalez). Esequiel has six grandchildren, Addysen and Maddux Cisneros, Micah Monroe, Kayli and Amara Kimball, and Nia Lopez. Esequiel leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews that he deeply cared for. Esequiel is preceded in death by his parents, Ruperto and Anita Cisneros and his brother, Joseph Cisneros. Viewing and memorial services will be held in Esequiel's honor on Thursday April 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm respectively at Heritage Funeral and Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane, Washington 99224. Due to COVID-19 precautions the services are limited to no more than ten guests and are for close family members only. Services will be virtually broadcast at Heritage Funeral Home and burial will proceed at a later date at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery.

