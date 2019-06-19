PETERSON, Esther M. Esther Peterson entered eternity with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 13, 2019. Esther Mae was born on February 20, 1927, the eldest of three daughters of Theodore and Ollie Ellenwood. Esther was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Lee McGill, husband Erven Herbert Feichert, husband Norman Meyer Peterson, father Ted, mother Ollie, stepmother Ellie, sister Martha Jean Shield, and daughter Judith 'Judi' Ann McGill Edwards. She is survived by her sister Shirley (Bob) Cook of Arizona, son Gary (Bobbe) McGill of Bellingham, son-in-law Rick Edwards of Cheney, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to the graveside service at 1:00 pm on June 21, at Holy Cross Cemetery. Online guestbook at cheneyfuneral.com. CHENEY FUNERAL CHAPEL, Cheney, WA
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 19, 2019