KLINE, Esther R. (Age 88) Our family lost this one-of-a-kind lady this weekend, Esther Ruth Strickler Kline. Strong and stubborn to a fault, she was not afraid of standing up for what she believed and she loved to refer to herself as "the old battle-axe." She was always well liked and supportive of her friends and family. She loved to tell stories, especially stories of her childhood growing up in Springdale, She loved going on drives, and she never tired of driving out to the old homestead where she grew up. She was a true believer in "The man upstairs" and put her faith and fate in those powers. She loved people, animals and children, but most of all, Esther loved to laugh. She will be greatly missed. Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory assisting.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store