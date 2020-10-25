1/
Esther R. KLINE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KLINE, Esther R. (Age 88) Our family lost this one-of-a-kind lady this weekend, Esther Ruth Strickler Kline. Strong and stubborn to a fault, she was not afraid of standing up for what she believed and she loved to refer to herself as "the old battle-axe." She was always well liked and supportive of her friends and family. She loved to tell stories, especially stories of her childhood growing up in Springdale, She loved going on drives, and she never tired of driving out to the old homestead where she grew up. She was a true believer in "The man upstairs" and put her faith and fate in those powers. She loved people, animals and children, but most of all, Esther loved to laugh. She will be greatly missed. Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory assisting.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane
4305 N. Division St.
Spokane, WA 99207
(509) 483-8558
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved