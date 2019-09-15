Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther WESTLUND. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:30 AM Touchmark (forum room/ 2nd floor) Send Flowers Obituary

WESTLUND, Esther November 25, 1919 - August 12, 2019 A proud bi-lingual child of Swedish immigrants, Esther loved learning, children, nature, her family and Spokane. She was born in Rockford IL, grew up on a dairy farm in Wisconsin and moved to Marshfield, WI at 14, first in her family to attend High School. She graduated from Wood County Normal School and taught two years in a one-room rural school during the depression. Esther moved to Salt Lake City as a civilian Army employee where she met Art, the love of her life. They married in St. Louis and after WWII moved to Spokane, Art's home. Esther's family joined them. She dove headfirst into: PTA, Cub Scouts, Camp Fire Girls and League of Women Voters, teaching English as a second language, Spokane Food Bank and making blankets for the needy. When her children joined the Spokane Mountaineers, she too completed "mountain school", hiking until 70. Always a farmer, she had a passion for gardening. Always supporting Art, she joined him bowling and when he became a contractor, she left her beloved home as he designed and built a new one. She flew to Sweden to reconnect with relatives and study the family genealogy. She was Super Grandma to grandkids and "greats". After Art passed she moved to Moran Vista, then Touchmark where she self-published poetry and children's books. To the very end she walked, stayed active and enjoyed every squirrel, duck and flower. She was kind, adaptable and always put others before herself. We will miss her. Memorial: Sun, Sept 22, 10:30 AM , Touchmark (forum room/ 2nd floor).

WESTLUND, Esther November 25, 1919 - August 12, 2019 A proud bi-lingual child of Swedish immigrants, Esther loved learning, children, nature, her family and Spokane. She was born in Rockford IL, grew up on a dairy farm in Wisconsin and moved to Marshfield, WI at 14, first in her family to attend High School. She graduated from Wood County Normal School and taught two years in a one-room rural school during the depression. Esther moved to Salt Lake City as a civilian Army employee where she met Art, the love of her life. They married in St. Louis and after WWII moved to Spokane, Art's home. Esther's family joined them. She dove headfirst into: PTA, Cub Scouts, Camp Fire Girls and League of Women Voters, teaching English as a second language, Spokane Food Bank and making blankets for the needy. When her children joined the Spokane Mountaineers, she too completed "mountain school", hiking until 70. Always a farmer, she had a passion for gardening. Always supporting Art, she joined him bowling and when he became a contractor, she left her beloved home as he designed and built a new one. She flew to Sweden to reconnect with relatives and study the family genealogy. She was Super Grandma to grandkids and "greats". After Art passed she moved to Moran Vista, then Touchmark where she self-published poetry and children's books. To the very end she walked, stayed active and enjoyed every squirrel, duck and flower. She was kind, adaptable and always put others before herself. We will miss her. Memorial: Sun, Sept 22, 10:30 AM , Touchmark (forum room/ 2nd floor). Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close