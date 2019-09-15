WESTLUND, Esther November 25, 1919 - August 12, 2019 A proud bi-lingual child of Swedish immigrants, Esther loved learning, children, nature, her family and Spokane. She was born in Rockford IL, grew up on a dairy farm in Wisconsin and moved to Marshfield, WI at 14, first in her family to attend High School. She graduated from Wood County Normal School and taught two years in a one-room rural school during the depression. Esther moved to Salt Lake City as a civilian Army employee where she met Art, the love of her life. They married in St. Louis and after WWII moved to Spokane, Art's home. Esther's family joined them. She dove headfirst into: PTA, Cub Scouts, Camp Fire Girls and League of Women Voters, teaching English as a second language, Spokane Food Bank and making blankets for the needy. When her children joined the Spokane Mountaineers, she too completed "mountain school", hiking until 70. Always a farmer, she had a passion for gardening. Always supporting Art, she joined him bowling and when he became a contractor, she left her beloved home as he designed and built a new one. She flew to Sweden to reconnect with relatives and study the family genealogy. She was Super Grandma to grandkids and "greats". After Art passed she moved to Moran Vista, then Touchmark where she self-published poetry and children's books. To the very end she walked, stayed active and enjoyed every squirrel, duck and flower. She was kind, adaptable and always put others before herself. We will miss her. Memorial: Sun, Sept 22, 10:30 AM , Touchmark (forum room/ 2nd floor).
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 15, 2019