BELL, Ethel (Koutnik ) Ethel passed away peace-fully on May 18, 2019 in Spokane Valley, WA at the age of 93. Ethel was a devoted wife and caring mother. Her sweet, generous nature made her a friend to many. Born in 1926 in Oklahoma, she grew up during the years of the Great Depression. After working to support the war effort in the 1940s, Ethel went on to complete a Master's Degree in teaching. An avid traveler, Ethel biked through Mexico, spent summers in Hawaii and Oregon and took a post in Alaska, then a US territory. She met Weir Bell teaching in Petersburg, Alaska and after marriage, they taught in Kodiak, Homer and Seward. She balanced work and family quite well, rising early to prepare lesson plans before cooking the family breakfast. She especially enjoyed making Alaskan berry jams and creative birthday cakes. Family summers were spent visiting relatives and friends in the 'lower 48'. Following their teaching years in Alaska, Weir and Ethel retired to a farm at Colville, Washington. Ethel became an enthusiastic genealogist, publishing eight books on our ancestral family lines. She spent her last 20 years in the Seattle area, where she delighted in gardening, local day trips and being with her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Weir Bell, her parents Charles and Marie Koutnik and her brother Gerald Koutnik. She is lovingly remembered by her children Daniel, Cindy, John, Dave, and Renee, her grandchildren and many friends. A memorial service will be held June 29, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wenatchee, WA.

