RICKARD, Ethel J. "Jeannie" Jeannie Rickard was born in Collbran, Colorado April 15, 1941. Surrounded by her family, she entered Heaven on August 3, 2019, at 78 years of age. Jeannie's upbringing in Colorado included country music, dances and hard work. She moved to Portland, but eventually planted her roots in Spokane, Washington in 1960. Jeannie started work at Powers Candy in 1961. At Powers, Jeannie met Thomas ("Tom") Rickard and they were married on September 15, 1962. Three children followed. Jeannie, Tom and their children moved to Newport, Washington in 1973 after purchasing 30 acres of vacant land west of Diamond Lake. There, Jeannie dedicated herself to her love of family and helped transform that 30-acre parcel into a beautiful place to raise their children and grow older. Jeannie was an avid and brilliant gardener. Her vegetable and fruit garden produced an abundance of food for her family year after year and her flower gardens were beautifully maintained and admired by many. She nicknamed herself "Clem" for her love of the clematis, her favorite flower, which at one time she was estimated to have at least 50 vines around the house. In 2003, Jeannie and Tom moved onto a smaller property. Jeannie continued her love of gardening and once again, made this new home into a beautiful place to live and gather (and eat her famous potato salad!). She also spent time doing puzzles, reading, crafting and painting woodworking projects that her and Tom did together. An avid bird lover, Jeannie reveled in the many birds that would visit her gardens, feeders and bird houses. Also very patriotic, she was especially overjoyed to have a large red, white and blue bird feeder in her yard. She was found many a day watching and taking photos of the birds enjoying the spoils she provided. Many may not know that Jeannie could play a mean guitar and could sing and harmonize beautifully. In the early years, the entire family would sing together while she played guitar. Her love of music is a gift that was passed on to her entire family. Jeannie was happiest when the entire family was together, especially around the holidays and even more so when the family grew to include many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A quiet person, Jeannie would often sit back and watch the Rickard family craziness and fun, with a smile on her face and a warm and thankful heart. Jeannie was predeceased by her father Clifford Reed, her mother Ethel Jones, her brother Larry Reed and sister Ruby Blalock. Jeannie is survived by her husband of 57 years Thomas Rickard, their children Loanne Odell, Tony Rickard and Kara Rickard; her grandchildren Paulina Staab, Tara Rickard, Adell Rickard, Taylor Odell, Dylan Gervais and Nicholas Odell; her great-grandchildren Isabella Geistwhite, Silas Geistwhite, Carmen Staab, Natalie Staab and Tobias Geistwhite; a sister Sherry Peart and many extended family members around the United States. The family held a small private blessing of her ashes at Hennessey Funeral Home. A larger get together and celebration of Jeannie's life will be held on August 24, 2019 at the family home located at 151 Davaz Carlton Road, Newport, Washington. Open house will be from 1-7 p.m. and family and friends are welcome to stop by to honor the life of a truly caring and wonderful woman, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. To share memories and condolences, please visit her tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019