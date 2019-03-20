Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel Jean KORBEL. View Sign

KORBEL, Ethel Jean Ethel Jean Korbel, 77, of Blanchard Valley, WA went to be with her Heavenly Father on March 10, 2019. She was born to Robert and Minnie (Bare) Horsmann on January 31, 1942 in Coeur d'Alene, ID. The family moved to Blanchard Valley in 1951. Jean graduated Newport High School in 1960 and later graduated Prairie Bible Institute in Three Hills, AB, Canada. Jean married Frank Korbel Jr. on April 23, 1967 at Blanchard Community Church. They lived in numerous locations in the Pacific Northwest and lived at the "cabin" in Blanchard Valley since the 80's where their children were raised. Jean worked in multiple church capacities over the years: Christian Women's Club, Sunday School teacher, and Vacation Bible School teacher. In 1977 she taught typewriting classes at Columbia Basin College in Pasco, WA. She sold Christian books and was a talented writer. My, could she play the piano (mostly by 'ear') and was known for her joyful laugh! Jean is survived by her children Andrew (Letha) Korbel and Mary (Jon) Van Slyke; grandchildren Zachary (Alisha) Korbel, Cassie Nolan, Christian Van Slyke, and Cera Van Slyke; sisters Ruth (Bob) Erickson and Margaret Haine; brother Paul (Katie) Horsmann; nephew Rich Larsen; niece Sheila Erickson; and numerous cousins. Jean is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Frank, and several Aunts and Uncles. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Blanchard Community Church. In lieu of flowers, she requests that donations be made to a church library or the Union Gospel Mission, P.O. Box 4066, Spokane, WA 99220.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 20, 2019

