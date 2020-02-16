Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel Marie MOSER. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

MOSER, Ethel Marie Ethel Marie Moser passed away Saturday, February 8th at her home in Spokane, WA in her husband's arms. She is survived by her husband of 65 years Clarence Moser. Ethel was born November 23, 1933 in Frederick, SD. Ethel and Clarence had two children, Don their first child was born in Oxford, England where they were in the Air Force, Barbara was born in California also while they were in the Air Force. They have five grandchildren. Ethel and Clarence spent 28 years in the service and their last assignment was at Fairchild Air Force Base and that's when they decided to retire. After three tours in Europe and 13 different moves they found Washington their favorite place, bought a new home and have been here ever since for 42 years. They celebrated their 65th anniversary January 14, 2020. There will be a funeral service Thursday, February 20th at 12:30 PM at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224. There will be a graveside service to follow at Greenwood Memorial Terrace on Thursday, February 20th at 2:00 PM.

MOSER, Ethel Marie Ethel Marie Moser passed away Saturday, February 8th at her home in Spokane, WA in her husband's arms. She is survived by her husband of 65 years Clarence Moser. Ethel was born November 23, 1933 in Frederick, SD. Ethel and Clarence had two children, Don their first child was born in Oxford, England where they were in the Air Force, Barbara was born in California also while they were in the Air Force. They have five grandchildren. Ethel and Clarence spent 28 years in the service and their last assignment was at Fairchild Air Force Base and that's when they decided to retire. After three tours in Europe and 13 different moves they found Washington their favorite place, bought a new home and have been here ever since for 42 years. They celebrated their 65th anniversary January 14, 2020. There will be a funeral service Thursday, February 20th at 12:30 PM at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224. There will be a graveside service to follow at Greenwood Memorial Terrace on Thursday, February 20th at 2:00 PM. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close