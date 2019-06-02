Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethelmae "Mae" Gehrett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GEHRETT, Ethelmae "Mae" Spokane, WA Ethelmae "Mae" Gehrett, 91, died peacefully Thursday, May 16, 2019, at her home in the Spokane Valley. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 71 years, Dean, and is survived by her three daughters, Christine Theno (Steve) of Homer, AK, Valerie Unger (Mark) of Ashland, MA, Elizabeth Goodrich (Bob) of Spokane Valley, WA; her son, Scott Gehrett (Martha) of Liberty Lake, WA; fourteen grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Mae was also preceded in death by her mother, father and her brother, Richard "Dick" Allen, of Boise, Idaho. On March 2, 1928 in Lovell, Wyoming, she was the first of two children born of Opal (Allen) Wilson and Wallace Allen. She led a somewhat nomadic childhood traveling many times among various locations in Wyoming and Washington State before finally settling in Walla Walla, Washington after her parents were divorced. There she thrived under the loving care of her mother and paternal grandfather, Dr. Eli Allen; an ordained Presbyterian minister, missionary in Persia (Iran), and professor at Whitman College. In Walla Walla, Mae made many friends with whom she kept in touch until her death. In her sophomore year in high school she made a special request to have that "adorable" track star, Dean Gehrett, placed on the decoration committee with her for a school dance. They soon went on their first date, a movie matinee of Now Voyager, and thus began their life long love affair. It's ironic how much she loved to dance given that at a young age she overcame polio that shortened one of her legs! Even so, she met her husband at a dance and they continued dancing throughout their lives. Mae attended Walla Walla High School where she excelled in academics, was the editor of the school newspaper and participated in school theatrical productions. Dean was drafted into the Army in 1945, and Mae continued her education in Business School and Nursing. When Dean returned, they were married in a small, private ceremony officiated by her grandfather. Dean and Mae had three children in quick succession as they moved from Walla Walla, to Seattle, Boise, Idaho Falls, and Spokane where Dean's career path eventually led him to open his own insurance agency. Throughout, Mae was the consummate support to his business, which was not easy! Dean's work required travel during the week, so with three very young children in tow, Mae kept the home fires burning with grace, intelligence, and love. She was a Girl Scout leader as well as a fabulous cook! In 1965, they welcomed their fourth child and Mae was able to hone her homemaking talents while also volunteering as a member of the Spokane Symphony Board and in various capacities at The Cathedral of St. John, the Evangelist, where she was sometimes a featured soloist in the choir. Additionally, she worked part time as a bookkeeper for several years. Mae had many interests which included knitting, gourmet cooking, playing bridge, crossword puzzles and travel! She was also quite the drama fanatic: writing witty scripts and acting. Mostly, she loved golf and became very good at it. She and Dean shared many of these interests and were able to enjoy a very rich life together. Summers were a highlight where the family enjoyed time together at their vacation home on Hayden Lake where Mae spent some of her happiest days. Mae had a wonderful sense of humor, that could sometimes get her in trouble even though she always meant well. Her smile could light up a room. She was a master at keeping up a veneer that hid her softer side. But for those who knew and loved her best, her compassion and love shone through. There was no one you would rather have caring for you if you were sick. She had a gift and could make you feel better just by her gentle, loving presence. She will be greatly missed. A private memorial service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Hospice organization that was so incredibly helpful in making her last days good days. Please send donations to: Hospice of Spokane, 121 S. Arthur St., Spokane, WA 99202-2253

