BROOKS, Etta Jean April 15, 1929 - July 7, 2020 Etta Jean Brooks, age 91, passed away at home July 7, 2020 in Medical Lake, WA. Etta Jean led a full and active life that began with her arrival on 15 April 1929 to the family farm in Seneca, South Dakota. She is the youngest of 5 children born to Egbert and Henrietta (Messinger) Thompson. At age 5, her family moved the farm to northwest Washington near Ferndale WA. As a teenager Etta Jean met Evan Brooks, the love of her life, at a skating rink where she was working the soda fountain. Their marriage led to a 67 year partnership that successfully weathered the challenges of life. She greatly missed Evan who passed away in May 2019. Together they were active community members enjoying Gonzaga and WSU basketball, square dancing with the Hi-Flyers dance club and fishing with the Spokane Walleye Club. Etta Jean especially enjoyed the weekly senior luncheons. She was also a busy gardener and at one time raised hundreds of dahlias. She believed in sharing and would often fill vases with garden fresh cut flowers to deliver around Medical Lake bringing smiles and joy to the recipients. Etta Jean loved being a grandma and loved to have her granddaughters visit. She was a great mother to daughter Jodie Schwartz (husband Ken) and son Kevan Brooks, a super grandma to granddaughters Grace and Sarah Schwartz and a loving sister to Verna Calhoun. We are grateful for the love and support Etta Jean received from her Medical Lake community friends. You made a difference. In accordance with her wishes, no services will be held.



