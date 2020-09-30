STONER, Eugene Charles Eugene Charles Stoner, lovingly known as "Chuck", passed away after a long battle with cancer on Monday September 21, 2020. Chuck was born December 2, 1951 in Akron Ohio. As a young man, he served 7 years in the Air Force and raced Ford Mustangs. He had a love for horses, fishing, Ford trucks and his family. Chuck was an exceptional carpenter and welder; he built two of his own homes. Chuck landed in Spokane where he worked for 20 years for Hi-Way Trailer, later bought out by Alloy Trailer. In 1994, he started his own business from the ground up. Most remember him from, "Chuck's Coating", a business to this day that remains very successful and well known in the Spokane area. You'll never meet a more friendly man, he made friends everywhere he went. Chuck loved to visit, laugh and tell stories. He could always be found in his trademark cowboy hat, black Ford truck with a dog in the passenger side, a Marlboro in one hand and a Bud Light in the other. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Gladys Stoner. Survived by his wife Sherry, Sister Leuanna Taylor, Sons; Jesse Stoner (Val) Casey Stoner (Carissa), Daughters; Shelly Albano (Alen), Samantha Rikki. Stepchildren; Mike Rydeen, Tamara Reault, Rebecca McNeil and twelve grandchildren. Chuck's Coating continues to serve the area through his son Jesse Stoner. Remember "Don't Roll it, Spray it!" In Lieu of flowers please consider donating to a cancer center for children in memory of Chuck and his battle, something he could never imagine a child having to endure. At his request no services will be held.



