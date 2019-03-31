Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Frederic "Gene" FISHER. View Sign

FISHER, Eugene Frederic "Gene" 1934 - 2019 Eugene Frederic Fisher "Gene" was born May 12, 1934, Wayne, MI and died March 22, 2019, Otis Orchards, WA. Preceded in death by his parents, Milton E. and Doris E. Fisher (Lennox), and a granddaughter, Sarah Marie Fisher. Survived by his wife of 52 years, Marie, son, John E., and granddaughter Phoebe Kay Fisher, brother, John M. Fisher, niece, Deborah A. Gunderman (Jerome), nephew, David J. Fisher (Kimberly), many cousins, extended family and wonderful friends. Gene was a graduate of Gonzaga Prep. He attended Gonzaga Univ. for 2 years and served in ROTC. At age 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Naval Air Reserve where he served until the station was closed. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve to complete an eight year commitment. After 2 years at Gonzaga, he attended Washington State and earned a degree in civil engineering, a degree that served him well throughout his lifetime. After college, he worked on the missile sites throughout the U.S., on various jobs in Thule, Greenland, on the DEW line in the Arctic Circle and on the Alaska Pipeline. In 1970 he became a licensed professional civil engineer in the State of Washington a privilege that he maintained until the time of his death. In 1972 he became a licensed civil engineer and land surveyor in the State of Alaska and founded Civil Engineers of Alaska which took him throughout the State. From childhood, he was passionate about all aspects of aviation, and earned his license as a private pilot when he was 14 years old. When a business in Alaska with long distances between jobs and many places accessible only by air afforded him the opportunity to operate as a bush pilot, he was happy. Flying was something he definitely did very well. Gene was a person of integrity, and will be remembered always by many for his kindness and willingness to share. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 6 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4521 N. Arden Rd., Otis Orchards, WA. There will be a small reception at the Church after the service followed by 1:00 PM Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, 17825 E. Trent Ave., Spokane, Valley, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to s Project. Please visit Gene's online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

