SUTHERLAND, Eugene H. (Age 89) On Saturday, June 8th, 2019, Gene Sutherland went home to be with his Lord and Savior. A memorial service will be held June 29, 2019 at First Church of the Nazarene in Spokane at 11am. Gene was born on November 16, 1929 in Spokane, WA. He graduated from West Valley High School where he played football. Gene worked with his dad learning the trade of carpentry which would become his livelihood. Gene built custom homes, small commercial buildings and apartment complexes in Spokane and outlying areas. One of his projects dearest to his hearts was the building of First Church of the Nazarene in Spokane. Gene married Marilyn Murray in 1950. He was a loving husband and father, faithful to his faith, family and church. Gene was the general contractor on mission trips in many countries around the world. Gene enjoyed snowmobiling and extensive travels with his wife Marilyn. Gene was preceded in death by his loving wife Marilyn, son, Jay Sutherland, parents, Harold and Phama Sutherland, and brother, Richard Sutherland. He is survived by his sister, LaVerle (George) Mitrovich; children, Elizabeth (Bob) Bundy, Tamara (Bob) Douglas and daughter-in-law Debra Sutherland; grandchildren, Erin (Tony) Martinez, J.C. (Kinga) Sutherland, Jeffrey and James Bundy, Ashley, Hilary and Robby Douglas; and great-grandchildren, Abbey Douglas, A.J. Martinez and several nieces and nephews. We want to thank the staff at Fairwood Retirement Community and Horizon Hospice for the loving and compassionate care they provided.

Published in Spokesman-Review on June 23, 2019

