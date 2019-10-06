KELLY, Eugene Eugene Kelly died peacefully on September 28, 2019. He was born in Seattle, WA on September 21, 1931. He is survived by his two sons Ron Kelly of Spokane and Jim Kelly of Renton; daughter Lori Kelly of Tacoma; and two step children Sue and David Grant of Spokane; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. A service will be held on Saturday at 1pm on October 12, 2019 at Holy Cross Funeral and Cemetery Chapel, 7200 N. Wall St., Spokane. Immediately following the service we will have a Celebration of his Life at Royal Park Retirement Center, 302 E. Wedgewood Ave., Spokane, in the Lyon's Dining Room. You are welcome to attend either the service, celebration or both to help us in honoring Eugene's life. Online condolences may be left at www.holycrossofspokane.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to:
Published in Spokesman-Review from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2019