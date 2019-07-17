Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Martin WILLADSEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILLADSEN, Eugene Martin (Age 94) March 18, 1925 - June 29, 2019 Eugene Martin Willadsen passed away peacefully in his sleep at Providence Hospital's hospice care in Everett, Washington the night of June 29, 2019. He was the grandson of Danish homesteaders near Cheyenne, Wyoming and grew up on a large cattle and sheep ranch. He was a first generation American. He went to school in a one-room school house until the eighth grade and went to high school in town. Gene had an older sister "Violet" and younger brother "Marvin" who are seeing him in heaven along with his parents. His youngest brother "Phil" is still a healthy great-grandfather. Gene was a WWII pilot/mechanic/navigator who was in training throughout his service to our country. He married his high school sweetheart, "Irene," while in the service. They were married 58 years and had three daughters, three grandchildren, and was an uncle to many nieces and nephews. Gene was a mechanic and process engineer for United Airlines for 45 years in California. He loved to square dance, ballroom dance, work on cars and go camping. Always up for music and dancing, he was a very sweet man and loved by all who met him. He was preceded in death by his wife Irene and his daughter Stephanie Berg (Donald AKA Joe}. He is survived by daughters Deborah MacPhee (Glen), Monica Vandegrift (Tom); grandchildren, Alan Vandegrift, Lorin Vandegrift, and Emily Bell (Nathan). Gene will be laid to rest in the Veteran's Columbarium at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo, California.

WILLADSEN, Eugene Martin (Age 94) March 18, 1925 - June 29, 2019 Eugene Martin Willadsen passed away peacefully in his sleep at Providence Hospital's hospice care in Everett, Washington the night of June 29, 2019. He was the grandson of Danish homesteaders near Cheyenne, Wyoming and grew up on a large cattle and sheep ranch. He was a first generation American. He went to school in a one-room school house until the eighth grade and went to high school in town. Gene had an older sister "Violet" and younger brother "Marvin" who are seeing him in heaven along with his parents. His youngest brother "Phil" is still a healthy great-grandfather. Gene was a WWII pilot/mechanic/navigator who was in training throughout his service to our country. He married his high school sweetheart, "Irene," while in the service. They were married 58 years and had three daughters, three grandchildren, and was an uncle to many nieces and nephews. Gene was a mechanic and process engineer for United Airlines for 45 years in California. He loved to square dance, ballroom dance, work on cars and go camping. Always up for music and dancing, he was a very sweet man and loved by all who met him. He was preceded in death by his wife Irene and his daughter Stephanie Berg (Donald AKA Joe}. He is survived by daughters Deborah MacPhee (Glen), Monica Vandegrift (Tom); grandchildren, Alan Vandegrift, Lorin Vandegrift, and Emily Bell (Nathan). Gene will be laid to rest in the Veteran's Columbarium at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo, California. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close