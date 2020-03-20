Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene P. KURTZ. View Sign Service Information Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney 1632 W 1st St. Cheney , WA 99004 (509)-235-2992 Send Flowers Obituary

KURTZ, Eugene P. (Age 82) In loving memory of Gene Kurtz who passed to be with the Lord on March 8, 2020. Born on March 31, 1937 in Uniontown, Ohio. Gene graduated from Jordan High School in Long Beach, CA in 1955. He married his high school sweetheart, Leila Bourne, in 1956. Gene joined the military as a Navy Reservist and served four years as a Cryptographer overseas in Hokkaido Japan. He then went into the United States Army where he served in the lighter than air squadron to navigate blimps on local exercises. After the military, Gene went on to a career with Pacific Bearing in Los Angeles, California as a Sales Representative. While living in Los Angeles, Gene and Leila started their family. While vacationing in Cheney, Washington to visit his brother they fell in love with the area and decided to pack up the family and move to Cheney. Gene then began a new career in the automotive business, working for Dave's Auto, Ratcliff Ford and Gary's Chevron. After raising their family, Gene and Leila moved to Williams Lake where he enjoyed socializing with all of the locals, fishing and boating on his pontoon boat that he nicknamed Mello Yello. Gene had many talents. He spent hours woodworking in his shop at the lake, painting, tying his own flies and teaching himself to play many instruments, especially guitar and piano. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sister. He is survived by his loving wife, Leila, of 64 years; children: Ron (Stormy) Kurtz, Ken (Yvonne) Kurtz, Sharon (Pete) Brown; grandchildren: Corde Kurtz, Shawna Kurtz, Tyler Harrington, Monica Lavelle, Mikaela Brandon, Nick Brown, Amanda McCauley, Mike Brown, and 13 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date. Online guestbook at

