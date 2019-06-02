Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugenia Ann (Miller) CONNOR. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CONNOR, Eugenia Ann (Miller) (Age 68) Eugenia Ann Connor (Miller) known by many as Jeannie went home to be with Jesus at Sacred Heart Medical Centre, Spokane, WA on Friday, May 10, 2019. Born December 29, 1950, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. She was loved and survived by husband Marvin Barton; children Cynthia Ann Millar with husband David, Tyler Marvin with wife Tracina, Sara Hope Nibler with husband Todd; also grandchildren, Anna Hope, Simon Alexander, Luke Freeman, Katriona Joy, Duncan Ross, Kailee Pheobe, Genesea Hope, Joseph Rohi Lloyd, and Beatrix Neita. Also, sorely missed by mother Neita Faye Miller; sisters Lisa Green and Lana Beyers; brother Russell Miller Jr, along with many beloved nieces and nephews. Eugenia left a delightful impression on everyone she met with her quick wit and encompassing laughter. She surrounded herself with life by growing vegetables and plants, as well as spending many years as a pro-life advocate counselling many women affected by abortion. Her heart was big for her family whom she loved fiercely. She had a way to make every child she met feel celebrated and loved. Her song of laughter will forever ring in our hearts as we grieve at her sudden passing. A memorial service will be held at Kennewick First Presbyterian Church, 2001 Kennewick, Kennewick, WA 99336, at 1pm on Tuesday, June 4th. Please consider a donation to your local crisis pregnancy centre in lieu of flowers.

