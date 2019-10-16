Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugne Irwin ANNIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANNIS, Eugene Irwin (Age 84) Passed away October 8, 2019 at the age of 84. Gene was born April 5, 1935 to J. Dale and Emogene (Mallete) Annis in Shelby, Montana. Gene moved to Spokane, WA to attend Gonzaga University and graduated from Gonzaga Law School in 1959. Gene, along with his partner Scott Lukins and many other lawyers formed the law firm of Lukins and Annis in 1972. He practiced law for over 50 years. Gene was the initial President of Gonzaga University Law School Board of Advisors and was presented with the Distinguished Alumni Merit Award. Gene served as President of the Spokane County Bar Association and was a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. Gene served as Chairman of Catholic Charities Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fort Wright College of the Holy Names and was President of Ronald McDonald House Board of Directors in Spokane. Gene was very active in sports. He was a runner, skier, golfer and played rec-league basketball until the age of 60. Gene's greatest joy was his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gene is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carol; a brother Larry (Patricia); a sister Linda, siblings Sue, Bonnie (Rick), Doug (Linda); children Brian (Pamela), Jane (Larry), Nicole (Scott), Joan, Tracy (Scott), Leslie (Ken), Derek (Therese), Rachel (Kayla), Selena; twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Gene's Memorial Service will be held at the Davenport Hotel in Spokane, WA on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 3:00pm. The family would like to thank Hospice of Spokane for its tender care and loving support during Gene's final days. Please visit

