Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eula May (York) ANDERSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANDERSON, Eula May (York) (Age 90) Eula May Anderson (York), 90, passed away Tuesday, March 24, at Washington Odd Fellows Home in Walla Walla, Washington. Born May 14, 1929, in Faith, South Dakota, to Drury and Mary Esta (Dodge) York, Eula spent most of her life in Soap Lake, Washington. She had three siblings: Alvin Charles York (deceased) (wife, Vicki, deceased); Elinor Jean Bower (deceased) (husband, Frank); and Ella Jo Snyder (husband, Gerald). Eula graduated from Mason City High School in Coulee Dam, Washington in 1945 and married Don Dean Anderson in 1947. She and Don were married for 63 years until his death in 2010. Eula and Don raised eight children in Soap Lake: Deana Marie York (husband, Stan Hughes); Kenneth Dru Anderson (deceased), Deborah Sue Williams (deceased) (husband, Ron); Donald James Anderson (wife, Rosa); Robert Dewey Anderson (wife, Karen); Arlene Anderson (deceased); Steven Ray Anderson; and Cynthia Ann Allen. Eula spent many years as a housewife and business owner in Soap Lake. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge, Soap Lake Hospital Guild, Camp Fire Leadership Council, and the Evangelical United Brethren Church where she played piano and taught Sunday school. After her children were grown, she and Don moved to the Dominican Republic before retiring in Santa Rosa, California. Later, they moved to Spokane, Washington to be closer to family. Eula and Don filled their retirement years with travel and visits to friends and relatives. In 2015, Eula moved to Walla Walla. She went into Odd Fellows Home four years later and was a resident there until her death. Eula became friends with residents and staff alike on the East Wing of Odd Fellows. They appreciated her sense of humor, her stories, and the interest she took in them personally. She treasured the times she could play cards (especially pinochle and poker). She also enjoyed Bingo, Yahtzee, and listening to stories read by Odd Fellows staff. Eula displayed a positive attitude in spite of any circumstances. In addition to her children and surviving sibling, she will be missed by her eleven grandchildren, along with several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service is yet to be scheduled. Donations may be made to Washington Odd Fellows Home or Waitsburg Presbyterian Church.

ANDERSON, Eula May (York) (Age 90) Eula May Anderson (York), 90, passed away Tuesday, March 24, at Washington Odd Fellows Home in Walla Walla, Washington. Born May 14, 1929, in Faith, South Dakota, to Drury and Mary Esta (Dodge) York, Eula spent most of her life in Soap Lake, Washington. She had three siblings: Alvin Charles York (deceased) (wife, Vicki, deceased); Elinor Jean Bower (deceased) (husband, Frank); and Ella Jo Snyder (husband, Gerald). Eula graduated from Mason City High School in Coulee Dam, Washington in 1945 and married Don Dean Anderson in 1947. She and Don were married for 63 years until his death in 2010. Eula and Don raised eight children in Soap Lake: Deana Marie York (husband, Stan Hughes); Kenneth Dru Anderson (deceased), Deborah Sue Williams (deceased) (husband, Ron); Donald James Anderson (wife, Rosa); Robert Dewey Anderson (wife, Karen); Arlene Anderson (deceased); Steven Ray Anderson; and Cynthia Ann Allen. Eula spent many years as a housewife and business owner in Soap Lake. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge, Soap Lake Hospital Guild, Camp Fire Leadership Council, and the Evangelical United Brethren Church where she played piano and taught Sunday school. After her children were grown, she and Don moved to the Dominican Republic before retiring in Santa Rosa, California. Later, they moved to Spokane, Washington to be closer to family. Eula and Don filled their retirement years with travel and visits to friends and relatives. In 2015, Eula moved to Walla Walla. She went into Odd Fellows Home four years later and was a resident there until her death. Eula became friends with residents and staff alike on the East Wing of Odd Fellows. They appreciated her sense of humor, her stories, and the interest she took in them personally. She treasured the times she could play cards (especially pinochle and poker). She also enjoyed Bingo, Yahtzee, and listening to stories read by Odd Fellows staff. Eula displayed a positive attitude in spite of any circumstances. In addition to her children and surviving sibling, she will be missed by her eleven grandchildren, along with several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service is yet to be scheduled. Donations may be made to Washington Odd Fellows Home or Waitsburg Presbyterian Church. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close