SNYDER, Eunice Helen (Uebele) February 11, 1926 December 23, 2018 Eunice Snyder died peacefully in the early hours of December 23, 2018 after a long life centered on family, faith and public service. Born in Port Washington, Wisconsin where she graduated valedictorian of her high school class, her education continued with a Thomas Hardy Scholarship to Northwestern University in 1943, before impressively finishing decades later at Whitworth College and Eastern Washington University with BA and Master Degrees in 1968 and 1977 respectively. Eunice's education and big heart served her well as she focused on social work training and child welfare advocacy, including time as an assistant professor at EWU. Her community service continued as a volunteer at the Barton School teaching English as a second language, a Meals on Wheels driver, and as an active member and 10-year president of the Spokane-Lubeck Sister City Association. She also served as an ordained Elder and Stephen Ministry Leader for her church. An enthusiastic fan of WSU Cougar athletics, the Seattle Mariners and Zags basketball, Eunice was also an inquisitive traveler and Elderhostel participant, a PEO member, a big family history buff, an avid bridge player and lover of gardening, nature and the Spokane Symphony. A 27-year resident of the Rockwood Retirement Community, Eunice was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Bob, who passed in 2004. Survivors include three children, Carol Irving (Steve), John Snyder and Jeanne Thies (Randy); four grandchildren, Travis Irving, Stephanie Lee (Jonathan), Ross Thies and Jason Thies (Michelle); and five great-grandchildren, Owen, Sydney, Weston, Paladin and Rose. Memorial contributions can be made to her cherished Manito Presbyterian Church or a . The family invites you to join them in a celebration of Eunice's life on March 23, 2019, 2:00pm at Manito Presbyterian Church, 401 E. 30th Ave., Spokane WA. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 17, 2019

