LOW, Eunice (Age 94) Eunice Low, age 94, of Otis Orchards WA, passed away peacefully in her sleep March 10th, 2020, where she lived with her daughter Gayle Lowery. She was born in Spokane WA, July 13th, 1925. She worked in the airline factories during World War II in Southern California. She was married to Lester Low on November 1st, 1944 in Wilmington, NC, who was in the Marine Corps at the time. Together they raised three children, and enjoyed 51 years of marriage. Eunice had attended both The Assemblies of God and the Open Bible church. She loved Jesus Christ more than anything in the world. She will be deeply missed by her loved ones and family. She was preceded in death by her husband Lester Low; a daughter Sandra Shipley; and infant son Ronald Low. She is survived by her son Jerry Low; her daughter Gayle Lowery; five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery, 1530 Salnave Rd., Cheney, WA at 1:00 p.m. on March 21st. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 15, 2020