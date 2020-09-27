1/2
Eunice Marie HANSEN
1926 - 2020
HANSEN, Eunice Marie Eunice Marie Hansen passed away September 18, 2020. Eunice was 94 years old. Mrs. Hansen resided in Spokane for most of her life. She was born in Memphis Tennessee on May 4, 1926. Eunice was married to Leo Lesonik who is the father to her three children, Ron Lesonik, Renee Temple, and John Lesoink. After, she then married John M. Hansen. There are eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She loved each of them. As a grandma she was a taxi driver, sympatric listener, and a participant in all their activities. Her family was the center of her world. Eunice worked and retired as a store manager for a major jewelry store in Spokane. Memorial Service will be held in the chapel at Holy Cross Cemetery on October 15, 2020 at 11:00 am. Please visit her online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org to leave a message of condolence.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral
7200 N Wall Street
Spokane, WA 99208
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

