Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva Leona Malek Caldwell ROBERTS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERTS, Eva Leona Malek Caldwell (Age 92) April 11, 1927 - August 24, 2019 Our Heavenly Father received another angel into Heaven, Eva, our beautiful, small, sweet and sassy Mom, Grandma and friend, left her pain and suffering behind to join our Lord, on August 24, 2019 after a short but fierce battle with cancer. She lived a long and blessed 92 years. Mom was a wonderful, caring mother to each one of us and loved us all so much. She had a way of making us each feel special, always kind with loving words. She wore a dimpled smile and welcomed anyone who came through the door with warm wishes, hugs, kisses and offers of food! God blessed all 10 of us when we were born and placed into her arms, to grow up and follow her ways. There are so many lives she has touched who loved her quick humor, warm embraces and wonderful smile. We love you dearly Mom and will miss you so very much!!! She is survived by 10 children: Linda and Dave Sellers, Pam and John Heitpas, Mike and Sue Caldwell, Diane and Chuck Gambill, Robbie and John Robinson, Debbie and Wayne Cornwell, Jan and Gregg Bunton, Laurie Roberg, Pat and Shelli Caldwell and Todd and (Stacey) Caldwell; as well as 29 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren, one precious great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews who all love her dearly and will miss her intensely! Recently she split her time between Assumption Catholic Church and St. Marys Presentation and was previously a long time member of St. Aloysius Parish. Our mom was an avid bridge player, playing with a group of 70 players and played two days before she passed! She loved all games, usually winning too! She was an amazing lady that was loved by all!! We have complete assurance that she is residing in the Heavenly realm, baking bread and serving chicken soup to Jesus!! We would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Spokane for the their loving care, kind words and gentle wisdom who helped us to walk through this journey. Mom's Rosary will be on Friday evening, September 20, 2019 at St. Mary's Presentation at 7:00 pm. The celebration of life for this amazing little lady will be held on September 21, 2019 at St. Mary's Presentation Catholic Church, 602 East 6th Street in Deer Park at 10:30, followed by interment and a luncheon!

ROBERTS, Eva Leona Malek Caldwell (Age 92) April 11, 1927 - August 24, 2019 Our Heavenly Father received another angel into Heaven, Eva, our beautiful, small, sweet and sassy Mom, Grandma and friend, left her pain and suffering behind to join our Lord, on August 24, 2019 after a short but fierce battle with cancer. She lived a long and blessed 92 years. Mom was a wonderful, caring mother to each one of us and loved us all so much. She had a way of making us each feel special, always kind with loving words. She wore a dimpled smile and welcomed anyone who came through the door with warm wishes, hugs, kisses and offers of food! God blessed all 10 of us when we were born and placed into her arms, to grow up and follow her ways. There are so many lives she has touched who loved her quick humor, warm embraces and wonderful smile. We love you dearly Mom and will miss you so very much!!! She is survived by 10 children: Linda and Dave Sellers, Pam and John Heitpas, Mike and Sue Caldwell, Diane and Chuck Gambill, Robbie and John Robinson, Debbie and Wayne Cornwell, Jan and Gregg Bunton, Laurie Roberg, Pat and Shelli Caldwell and Todd and (Stacey) Caldwell; as well as 29 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren, one precious great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews who all love her dearly and will miss her intensely! Recently she split her time between Assumption Catholic Church and St. Marys Presentation and was previously a long time member of St. Aloysius Parish. Our mom was an avid bridge player, playing with a group of 70 players and played two days before she passed! She loved all games, usually winning too! She was an amazing lady that was loved by all!! We have complete assurance that she is residing in the Heavenly realm, baking bread and serving chicken soup to Jesus!! We would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Spokane for the their loving care, kind words and gentle wisdom who helped us to walk through this journey. Mom's Rosary will be on Friday evening, September 20, 2019 at St. Mary's Presentation at 7:00 pm. The celebration of life for this amazing little lady will be held on September 21, 2019 at St. Mary's Presentation Catholic Church, 602 East 6th Street in Deer Park at 10:30, followed by interment and a luncheon! Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close