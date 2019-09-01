Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evahmarie (Wash) LEIB. View Sign Service Information Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney 1632 W 1st St. Cheney , WA 99004 (509)-235-2992 Send Flowers Obituary

LEIB, Evahmarie (Wash) Evahmarie (Wash) Leib, known to most as Evie, was born on April 10, 1937, to Verna Wash in Cusick, WA. Her Father William "Bill" Wash had passed five days prior to her arrival. Evie grew up in Spokane, attending Willard School for Elementary through eighth grade, and graduating from North Central High School in 1955. As a very young adult, Evie assumed the care of her mother Verna. They moved to Southern California where Evie worked for MaBell as a switchboard operator and later as a field telephone repairperson. In November of 1966, she became the first single parent to adopt in San Bernardino County, welcoming two-day-old Bethany into her life. Little did she know she would meet the love of her life eight months later. Evie and William "Bill" Leib were married after just eight weeks, on September 30, 1967. They set off on their adventure to England, where Bill would finish out his last three years of service in the US Air Force. Karen was born midway through their term overseas in April of 1969. Following Bill's retirement from a 22-year military career, they moved back to settle in Tucson, AZ. Michael, whom they adopted at 14 years of age, joined the "Leib Tribe" in 1970 and completed the family. Eventually, they moved to Oroville, CA, and finally back to Spokane, WA, Evie's childhood hometown. She drew strength and encouragement from her relationship with the Lord and her church family. Evie enjoyed people, and one of her greatest joys was spending time with friends. After living in many areas of the country and abroad, she made a point to keep in touch with old friends and continued to welcome new ones into her life. Evie is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years William "Bill" Leib, parents Bill and Verna Wash, and sister-in-law Marianne Wash. Evie is survived by her brothers; Earl Wash and Charles "Charlie" Wash with sister-in-law Gloria Wash. Her children; son Michael Leib of Songtan, Korea, daughter-in-law Yu Sun Leib, granddaughters Kandice Leib and Stephanie (Leib) O'Hara. Daughter Beth (Leib-Leavitt) Jones of Spokane, WA, son-in-law John Jones, grandchildren Addison and Danielle Leib, Katelynn, Zachary, Victoria, and Christopher Leavitt, and great-grandchildren Rileigh Jones and Nicholas Leavitt. Daughter Karen (Leib) Klein of Edwall, WA, son-in-law Kevin Klein, grandchildren Korie, Kurtis, and Kaylee Klein. A Memorial Service will be held September 7th, 10 A.M. at Shadle Park Presbyterian in Spokane, WA. She will be interned with her husband at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA. Cheney Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at

