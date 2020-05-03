BUKOWSKI, Eve (Grossman) (Age 52) November 20, 1967 - April 23, 2020 The whirlwind, the force of nature, the energy and light that was Eve Bukowski was extinguished on April 23, 2020, after more than 12 valiant years of actively battling colon cancer. Eve lived in hope and with the belief that she could change the worldas a longtime, passionate and highly effective lobbyist for the life sciences industry, as a a courageous guinea pig for new cancer treatment innovations, and as a source of strength and support for others living with cancer. Her life in politics began in the 1980s with her participation to Junior Statesmen of America when in high school. She ultimately became the Governor of the Pacific Northwest. She then received her BA from Pomona College in American Government, and interned in Washington D.C. in the House of Representatives, She then attained her law Degree from UC Davis, and married her husband Pat in 1998. In 2008, Eve was raising twins, working in government affairs, and campaigning for Hillary Clinton's initial run for President when she first discovered that she had Stage 4 colon cancer. Eve came home determined to not let cancer slow her down. In fact, raising awareness of colon cancer gave her life and her career an added purpose and focus that eventually led her to work in Sacramento as an advocate for innovation in healthcare. In her struggle with cancer, she underwent more than 60 surgeries, clinical trials, radiation, immunotherapy, and every chemotherapy on the market for colorectal cancer. Since day one, she fought to uncover solutions that will hopefully help those who are also living with the disease. Eve's enormous impact led her to be honored last May as a "Survivor of the Year" by the American Cancer Society. Although Eve did so much throughout her brief and busy lifetime, her proudest and happiest achievement was her devoted marriage to Pat and the raising of their children, Elie and Ari. Eve is preceded in death by her father, Larry Grossman, who died from pancreatic cancer in July 2019. Besides her two children and husband, Eve is survived by her mother, Shirley Grossman, and her sister, Miriam (Justin) Bookey. Eve also leaves behind the hundreds of friends she touched from around the globe, many of whom knew her only through her cancer journey and the work she did helping other cancer victims. That being said, Eve hoped not to be remembered solely for the cancer she fought, but for the life she lived. Everyone loved Eve. She had a huge heart and the best sense of humor imaginable, making and maintaining deep and connected friendships from all the stages of her life, from kindergarten through to every professional job she had. Donations in honor of Eve's impact can be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) or the Colorectal Cancer alliance (ccalliance.org)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 3, 2020.