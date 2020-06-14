FRENCH, Evelyn Carol (Dayton) (July 3, 1927 June 1, 2020) Evelyn French passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020 in Spokane. She was born on July 3, 1927 along with her twin sister, Elaine, to Dwight and Luella Dayton in Colfax, Washington. She and her twin sister were baton majorettes for the Colfax High School marching band and graduated from Colfax High School in 1945. She moved to Spokane and met Jack French, they married on February 28, 1953. Jack and Evelyn spent the first years of their marriage in the South Hill area of Spokane and had three boys David, Jon and Joe. In 1965, the family moved to a 100 acre ranch south of Post Falls, Idaho. She worked as a bank teller at Old National Bank (ONB) before getting married and went back to the Greenacres, Washington branch of ONB/U.S Bank, working in a variety of positions after the kids had gotten older. After she retired from the bank, she started working in the downtown Spokane Nordstrom store at the Concierge desk as the "Ask Me I know" person. Jack and Evelyn lived on the ranch for 40 years and left in 2005 to live in Maplewood Gardens, an independent/assisted living facility in Spokane. Jack and Evelyn were married for 58 years until his passing in 2011. Evelyn spent the last years of her life at Avalon Care Center in North Spokane. She is survived by sons David of St. Maries, ID, Jon (Sheryl) of Seattle, and Joseph (Heidi) of Liberty Lake, WA; step-daughters Syble (Roger) Anderson and Judi (Jack) Johnstone; three grandchildren, Tiffany, Stokke and Kaitlyn and one great-grandchild, Mariah; her loving niece Kim Frederick (who helped take care of Evelyn) and nephews Melvin Frederick, Craig and Doug Dayton. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter Pamela, twin sister Elaine Frederick and brother Don Dayton. The family would like to thank Avalon Care Center in Spokane for the excellent care they provided Evelyn. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to Alzheimer's Association or Make-a-Wish Foundation.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 14, 2020.