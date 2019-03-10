DAVIS, Evelyn Doris (Caldwell) "Queenie" Evelyn Doris "Queenie" (Caldwell) Davis passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 96 on January 29, 2019 at Fairwood Memory Care in Spokane, WA. Evelyn was born on January 16, 1923 to Lee and Ida Caldwell in Spokane, WA. She attended Libby Junior High and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1941. After graduating, she worked at Western Union until she married Joseph D. Davis, on June 3, 1943, in San Diego where they resided while Joe was still in the Marine Corps. They had two sons, Patrick and Steven. The family lived on North A Street, then a farm in Colbert, WA, and after sons graduated, as owners of an apartment building on 8th and Cedar. Evelyn's husband, Joe, was a Spokane City Firefighter so Evelyn became a member and vice-president of the Spokane Fire Department Women's Auxiliary, aka "Firebells". She was also a long-time member of the VFW auxiliary post 51, where Joe's World War II Marine uniform is still on display. Her later years were spent there visiting with good friends, playing pinochle (until her eyesight failed) and pull tabs. Evelyn loved life and was known for her quick wit and humor, always a smile and never a complaint. She maintained an eight unit apartment house by herself for many years after Joe passed in 1972. She called everyone "dearie" and would always break into song if somebody mentioned that "those were the days." Her great grandkids called her "Grandma Queenie" or the "Pretty Grandma." She always had perfect hair and fingernails and would wrap her hair in toilet paper at night to preserve her hairdo, calling herself the "flying nun." Her favorite fast food was Wendy's hamburger and fries, and loved milkshakes (lovingly brought to her by Becky), right up till the end. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe Davis, her sister Joyce Daugherty, and her grandchildren Laura Davis and Troy Gay Evelyn is survived by her sons Patrick C. (Sandra J) Davis and Steven D. (Sandra K) Davis; her grandchildren Kelly (Vince) Ulrich, Scott Gay, Kim (Mark) Williams, Becky Singley, and Mandy (Casey) Wheeler; 12 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on March 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Ball and Dodd Funeral Home, 5100 West Wellesley Ave. There will be a gathering following the memorial at the VFW post 51, 300 West Mission Ave. Her interment will be at the Peone Cemetery in Mead, WA on a later date. Memorial contributions to the VFW Post 51 Auxiliary. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary