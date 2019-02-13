Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Ann Filan CLOSSON. View Sign

CLOSSON, Evelyn Ann Filan July 26, 1935 - February 8, 2019 With her daughters at her side, Evelyn Closson left this world and entered the gates of heaven on February 8, 2019. She was born at home in the Hay/Lacrosse area on July 26, 1935. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Elef and Marion Filan, as well as her five siblings. Her son, Dr. Robert Closson passed away in 1994. She is survived by her daughters, Pamela (Keith) Becker of Colfax, Julie (Ed) Dashiell of Hunters, WA, and daughter-in-law Donna (Bernt) Lehn of Farmington, WA. She very much loved her grandchildren, Jennifer Harris, K.C. Becker, Jaclynn Wallace, Alicia Closson, and Elef Closson, as well as her great-grandchildren, William, Josh, and Vivienne Harris, Haakon and Ronan Becker, and Anabelle and Charlotte Wallace. The Filans moved from the Hay area to Colfax when Evelyn was around twelve years old. She graduated from Colfax High School in 1953. That same year, on June 12, she married her high school sweetheart, William (Bill) Closson. In 1966, Bill took over his family farm on Barr Road, as well as farmed in the Endicott area. In addition to being the bookkeeper for the farm operation, she drove bus for the Colfax School District. She enjoyed cooking for her family as well as the harvest crews, and took great pride in her garden. Evelyn and Bill loved to travel, ride their motorcycles, and go on family camping trips and fish for Steelhead on the Snake River. She also loved spending time at the Filan cabin on Lake Pend Oreille at Bayview, ID. Her husband Bill passed away in 2013, just one month shy of their 60th wedding anniversary. Evelyn enjoyed bowling and even golfed for a few years. She loved to crochet, sew, and read. Evelyn was admired for her kind and caring personality as well as her consistent, positive attitude. This positive outlook on life along with her strong Norwegian heritage helped her to persevere through the many health challenges that confronted her from age twelve until her passing. Her family very much appreciates the excellent care she received from Dr. Bryan Johnson and the staff of The Courtyard. A service of remembrance will be held on February 19, 10:00 am at Bruning Funeral Chapel. The family suggests memorial gifts be given to the Whitman Hospital Foundation. On-line condolences may be made at www.bruningfuneralhome.com . BRUNING FUNERAL HOME of Colfax, WA is caring for the family. Funeral Home Bruning Funeral Home - Colfax

109 North Mill Street P.O. Box 739

Colfax , WA 99111

