Service Information Yates Funeral Homes & Crematory 744 N 4Th St Coeur D Alene , ID 83814 (208)-664-3151 Celebration of Life 10:30 AM Trinity Lutheran Church 5th and Reid Avenue Coeur d'Alene , ID

BAILEY Evelyn (Age 100) Evelyn passed away December 27, 2019 at The Coeur d'Alene Homes, (Garden at Orchard Ridge), in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Evelyn was born October 28, 1919 in Hingham, Montana and was raised in a 8' x 10' tar paper shack on her family homestead near Rudyard, Montana. Times were certainly tough. After a few years the family left the homestead due to lack of water, poor crops, and taxes they could not pay. The family moved into a small rental house in Rudyard, Montana and later opened a restaurant called Dedics Café which was their last name. Evelyn met a young man, Cy Bailey who had come to Rudyard from Coeur d'Alene to work as a meat cutter at the local grocery store. The couple eventually moved to Coeur d'Alene where they opened a meat market and named it Cy's meats. The market located on the SE corner of 5th Street and Walnut Avenue contained 600 frozen food lockers. Through hard work and very long hours, the shop was successful and very well known. Cy and Evelyn sold the business in 1978 and purchased the Gil Michlitch Company. Cy's health did not allow him to work the business so his two sons operated the business until 2002 when Cy and Evelyn's daughter took over. The company known as Michlitch doing business as Spokane Spice is still in operation in Spokane today. Cy and Evelyn have two surviving sons, Douglas and Ken Bailey, both of Coeur d'Alene; and a daughter, Joyce Bailey Vannoy of Spokane. Evelyn was a lifetime active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Coeur d'Alene. She has always said she has been blessed throughout her life. Hard work, perseverance, and a strong faith in God carried her through her 100 years. A celebration of Evelyn's life will take place at 10:30 AM, January 8, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5th and Reid Avenue in Coeur d'Alene. Arrangements provided by Yates Funeral Home in Coeur d'Alene. Please visit Evelyn's online guestbook at

