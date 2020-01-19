Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Bernice SUBLIE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SUBLIE, Evelyn Bernice In Loving Memory Evelyn Bernice Sublie, #1 Mom, Grandmother, Great-grandmother and Great-great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020 in Spokane, WA. She was born on June 23, 1922 in Almira, WA to parents Harry and Bernice (Ponsler) Parker. Evelyn was born and raised during the Great Depression years and knew all to well what hard times where and knew how to make ends meet. As a young adult at home, when she would earn extra money it went towards supporting the entire family. Work always came first, and if there was time left over they would play a little. Evelyn met and eventually married Herman Sublie on October 23, 1944 and together they welcomed six children into their lives. Times weren't always easy and money was sometimes tight, but Evelyn always took care of her family. If she wasn't cooking, cleaning or tending to the home, she was out helping Herman cutting, splitting and delivering firewood, she rarely left his side. Family was paramount to Evelyn and that is why she cherished all of the time they shared making memories at their favorite places with Lake Ellen at the top of the list. Evelyn and Herman were married just shy of 40 years and together they built a lasting legacy until his untimely passing in 1984. In later years, Evelyn took care of her own parents when their health declined. Evelyn loved her yard sales. She was a great organizer and took great pride in getting items ready for the sale by washing them for a "clean sale". Even though times could be tough in their lives, Evelyn never owed anyone a dime. She always paid her own way and on special family occasions, she would foot the bill. Evelyn was always involved in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always did things for herself and was blessed to be able to remain in her home until just recently, often times working away into the dark of night and the grandkids would wonder why the lights are on at Granny's house. Evelyn touched the lives of everyone that had the honor of knowing her, she will be sorely missed. Evelyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herman; daughter, Darlene and grandsons, Rick and Jeff. She is survived by her children, Vernal Haynes, Kenneth Sublie, Gary (Jean) Sublie, Orville (Jo Day) Sublie and Betty MacDonald. Evelyn also leaves behind a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews from both the Sublie and Parker sides of the family. As per Evelyn's wishes, there will be no services. Please visit the online memorial and sign her guestbook at

