Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Fay NEIS. View Sign

NEIS, Evelyn Fay A memorial service for Evelyn F. Neis, 83, is planned for Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the recreation center of the Birch Tree Mobile Home Park from 12:00 noon 2:00pm. The address is: 304 S. Conklin Road, Spokane Valley. Evelyn Neis is a long term resident of Spokane and passed away Wednesday, March 13th. She was born in Tucson, Arizona. Her first job out of high school was as a waitress at the now historic Davenport Hotel and the job she retired from was as a photographer for her Olde Tyme Photos business where she travelled through Washington and Oregon to local fairs. She loved the job and made many lasting friendships. She was a member of the Red Hats and the Good Sams club. She is survived by her children, Nicki Brandt (Keith) of San Diego, Kari Wittenburg of Spokane, Billy Neis of Spokane and David Neis of Oregon; her brother, Ron Seitz (Sabrina) of Spirit Lake Idaho; sisters Dorothy Norris of Texas and Shirley Gurley of San Diego and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her dearest friend Carol Rogers.

NEIS, Evelyn Fay A memorial service for Evelyn F. Neis, 83, is planned for Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the recreation center of the Birch Tree Mobile Home Park from 12:00 noon 2:00pm. The address is: 304 S. Conklin Road, Spokane Valley. Evelyn Neis is a long term resident of Spokane and passed away Wednesday, March 13th. She was born in Tucson, Arizona. Her first job out of high school was as a waitress at the now historic Davenport Hotel and the job she retired from was as a photographer for her Olde Tyme Photos business where she travelled through Washington and Oregon to local fairs. She loved the job and made many lasting friendships. She was a member of the Red Hats and the Good Sams club. She is survived by her children, Nicki Brandt (Keith) of San Diego, Kari Wittenburg of Spokane, Billy Neis of Spokane and David Neis of Oregon; her brother, Ron Seitz (Sabrina) of Spirit Lake Idaho; sisters Dorothy Norris of Texas and Shirley Gurley of San Diego and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her dearest friend Carol Rogers. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close