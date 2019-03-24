NEIS, Evelyn Fay A memorial service for Evelyn F. Neis, 83, is planned for Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the recreation center of the Birch Tree Mobile Home Park from 12:00 noon 2:00pm. The address is: 304 S. Conklin Road, Spokane Valley. Evelyn Neis is a long term resident of Spokane and passed away Wednesday, March 13th. She was born in Tucson, Arizona. Her first job out of high school was as a waitress at the now historic Davenport Hotel and the job she retired from was as a photographer for her Olde Tyme Photos business where she travelled through Washington and Oregon to local fairs. She loved the job and made many lasting friendships. She was a member of the Red Hats and the Good Sams club. She is survived by her children, Nicki Brandt (Keith) of San Diego, Kari Wittenburg of Spokane, Billy Neis of Spokane and David Neis of Oregon; her brother, Ron Seitz (Sabrina) of Spirit Lake Idaho; sisters Dorothy Norris of Texas and Shirley Gurley of San Diego and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her dearest friend Carol Rogers. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary