CARBAUGH, Evelyn Jane (Age 99) July 18, 1919 March 12, 2019 Evelyn was born in West Allis, Wisconsin to Henry and Agnes Eisenman on July 18, 1919. She was the second oldest of two children with an older sister, Dorothe. The family moved to Spokane when she was seven to live in a drier climate for health reasons. In Spokane, she attended Sacred Heart Grade School, Marycliff High School and Sacred Heart School of Nursing, graduating as an RN in the class of 1939. She met her future husband, Albert B. "Ben" Carbaugh at dances held at Natatorium Park and they were married October 12, 1940 while she was a student nurse. Evelyn had a natural curiosity about everything and loved reading the "fine print" for details as to how and why things worked the way they did. She loved to putter in her flower beds. She was kind and generous and treated all she came in in contact with, with respect. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ben and sister Dorothe. Her greatest treasures were her family as she was a kind loving, Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma. She created a "Jane Club", (middle names of Jane), but later amended it to the "Love Club" to include all in the family. Her deep faith and devotion sustained her thoughout her life as she remained fiercely independent until the end. She is survived by her children: Albert "Bert" (Kay), Robert "Bob" (Cathy), Jean (Ron), David (Diane-deceased), Judith (Norman) and Janet; nephew, John Keith and nieces, Pat, Betty, Marilyn, Linda and Joan; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. A celebration of life will include a visitation on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at noon and a Rosary at 7 pm at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division, and her Funeral Mass will be Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 3520 E. 18th, at 10 am, with a reception following. Committal services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery at 1:30. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the .