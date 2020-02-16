|
JOHNSON, Evelyn Evelyn Johnson, (98) passed away February 11, 2020. Born July 9th, 1921 to Casper and Anna (Petersen) Paulson in Fargo, N.D. Preceded in death by her husband, Eugene C. Johnson and daughters Betty DeMonnin and Sharon Miller. She is survived by her daughter, Judy Koller; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She worked as lead fryer at Nalley's potato chip factory in Spokane, WA and worked in the kitchen at Lincoln Heights Elementary. She enjoyed bowling in women's league and participating in tournaments. She loved cooking, baking and being surrounded at holidays with her family. Her family meant the world to her. She was the most kind, fun loving with a heart of gold. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 25 at 11:00 am at St. Thomas More Parish with interment to follow at Spokane Memorial Gardens.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 16, 2020