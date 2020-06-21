MEILI, Evelyn June (Smith) (Age 96) Our beautiful, hilarious, and incredibly loving mother passed away on May 29, 2020. She crossed over in her sleep, at home in the presence of her family. Evelyn was born in Spokane on June 12, 1923. After graduating from Rogers High School in 1941, she soon became a wife and mother, raising seven children. While taking on this task seemingly in stride, she also spent many of those years working to help support her family, including the many fun years she spent working at The Crescent. Her most gratifying work was later in life when she volunteered in our community helping young mothers in need. She was also active for decades in both the Spokane Federation of Democratic Women and the local AARP chapter, regularly serving in leadership roles within both organizations. We loved her excellent cooking, hugs, thoughtful gifts, and her commitment to sending greeting cards for virtually every holiday to nearly everyone she knew. She joins the Lord and many loved ones in heaven, including her husband of 29 years, Ronald Meili, her parents, Charles and Pearl Smith (Krouse), sons Steven Yost and Robert Meili, and her granddaughter Maranatha Elizabeth Yost. Those of us missing her here on earth include daughters Krista Meili-O'Dell and Cindy Meili Dick, sons David Furman, Charles Yost and Russell Meili Sr., son and daughters-in-law Terry W. Dick, Norma Yost, and Martha Meili. Her grandchildren Paul Furman, Lisa Carolus, Meritt Furman, Jessica O'Dell, Heather Ross, Gabriel Yost, Nicholas Yost, Benjamin Yost, Ryan Meili, Ronald Meili, Russell Meili Jr., Marisa Schwab, and 26 great-grandchildren. She treasured her large extended family and all her friends she made along the way. A mother gives her child life, fills them with love, holds their hand for a short while, but holds their heart forever. Thank you, Mom. We know you'll always be living within us. Evelyn's motto was, "She who laughs, lasts." Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Evelyn's name to Hilarity for Charity, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness and accelerating research toward finding a cure for dementia and Alzheimer's disease through comedy benefits nationwide. A Celebration of Life announcement will be forthcoming.



